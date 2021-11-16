$1.74 Million in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report $1.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 million. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,385.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $3.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 3,424,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.19. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 7,704,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trevena by 2,972.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,577,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,311,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.