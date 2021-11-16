1,042 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Five Below by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

FIVE opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.06 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

