11,300 Shares in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

HOWL stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

