11,312 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $116.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.