120,945 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

