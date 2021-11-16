12,292 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.96. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.93 and a 12 month high of 5.77.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

