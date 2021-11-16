$144.55 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report $144.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $148.55 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $172.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $609.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.77 million to $613.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $574.50 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $598.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

DDD stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.88. 3,123,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,729. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,783 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 275,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,846 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

