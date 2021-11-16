$151.96 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report $151.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.60 million and the lowest is $151.20 million. American Public Education reported sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $417.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEI remained flat at $$24.99 during trading hours on Friday. 190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,177. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $467.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.