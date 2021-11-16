1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1,314.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

