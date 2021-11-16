1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth $109,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of PSFE opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.