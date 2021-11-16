1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.66 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

