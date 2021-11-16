1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $220.56 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.84 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.45.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

