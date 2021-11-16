188,843 Shares in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.22.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

