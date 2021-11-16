$19.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post $19.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.43 billion and the highest is $21.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $17.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $82.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.59 billion to $84.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.43 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.40. 1,967,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,859. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $118,181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.