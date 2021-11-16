$196.12 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report sales of $196.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.53 million. Endava reported sales of $122.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $788.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.63 million to $848.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $967.96 million, with estimates ranging from $746.19 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.45. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.98, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Endava by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after buying an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after buying an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at about $17,810,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 406.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after buying an additional 205,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

