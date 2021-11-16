$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.