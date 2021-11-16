$2.29 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce sales of $2.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 million and the highest is $2.53 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.12 million to $28.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.06 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $28.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday.

KMPH stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 305,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,477. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KemPharm by 139.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KemPharm by 357.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

