214 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $1,747,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 10,929.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,405.01 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,435.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2,310.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 262.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,683.79.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.