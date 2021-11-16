$26.43 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce $26.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.21 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $121.24 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $129.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. 419,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,609. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.45.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

