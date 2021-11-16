27,354 Shares in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERX. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 74,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ERX opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $33.82.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.