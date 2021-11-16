$3.62 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce $3.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.60 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $112.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,208 shares of company stock worth $700,355. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 240,481 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,028. The company has a market cap of $818.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

