$36.17 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will report $36.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $36.22 million. GAN reported sales of $8.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 306.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $130.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.20 million to $130.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $175.90 million, with estimates ranging from $172.60 million to $181.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $554.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,250 shares of company stock worth $2,254,125. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in GAN in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GAN in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

