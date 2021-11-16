36,262 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by Truehand Inc

Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,347,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,936,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

