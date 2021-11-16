3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TGOPY. Cheuvreux started coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.83 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $9.72 on Friday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

