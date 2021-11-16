$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

