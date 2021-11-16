4,207 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,502. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.