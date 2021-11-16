460 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $1,002.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $889.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.88. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 327.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

