$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce sales of $5.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $23.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,914,166 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.98. The stock had a trading volume of 863,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,703. CDW has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.