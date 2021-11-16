$53.37 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post $53.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the highest is $53.80 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $52.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $210.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 128,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

