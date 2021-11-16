600,000 Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bright Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $858,000.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 82,528 shares of company stock valued at $813,551 over the last 90 days.

Shares of BHG opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHG. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

