$68.83 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report $68.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.15 million to $70.00 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $296.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.19 million to $300.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $344.18 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $346.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,753 shares of company stock worth $4,161,941 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.85 and a beta of -1.25. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

