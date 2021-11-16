$70.13 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report $70.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.74 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $76.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $258.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $254.09 million, with estimates ranging from $247.98 million to $259.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. 174,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $17.58.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 31.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 80.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

