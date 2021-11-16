770,457 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 770,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,731,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 10.9% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Separately, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

