7,797 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

