$818.67 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce $818.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $828.90 million and the lowest is $814.70 million. Match Group reported sales of $651.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $146.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,158. Match Group has a twelve month low of $129.61 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.55.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.