Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment stock opened at C$3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.06. The firm has a market cap of C$154.26 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.36.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

