ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Issues Earnings Results

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 2,076.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,074.89%.

Shares of ABVC BioPharma stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 3,787,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. ABVC BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of ABVC BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of new drugs and medical devices. The company also integrates research achievements from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. It conducts clinical trials of translational medicine for Proof of Concept and out-licenses it to international pharmaceutical companies.

