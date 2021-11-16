Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.92

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 7268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The company has a market capitalization of C$85.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 24.81, a current ratio of 25.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.