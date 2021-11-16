Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. Accor has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

