AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of ACRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 9,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

