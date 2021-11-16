Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.54.

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $5.70 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.41 and a quick ratio of 17.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,799 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,229,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

