Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. 39,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,020. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABOS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

