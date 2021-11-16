Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 115.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

