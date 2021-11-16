Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADGI stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADGI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

