Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADMS. HC Wainwright downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Shares of ADMS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 625,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,766. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $373.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

