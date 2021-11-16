Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ADIL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 230,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.50.
ADIL has been the subject of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research increased their price target on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.