Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ADIL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 230,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

ADIL has been the subject of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research increased their price target on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Adial Pharmaceuticals worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

