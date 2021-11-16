Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $683.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

ADBE stock opened at $659.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.98. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $314.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Adobe by 132.5% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 187,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after buying an additional 106,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

