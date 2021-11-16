Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,166 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $688.54.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $669.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,333. The company has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $628.34 and its 200-day moving average is $593.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

