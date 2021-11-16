ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Position Reduced by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,530 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

