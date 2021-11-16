Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

NYSE:AAP opened at $241.91 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $243.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.88.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

